AEW Dark To Feature 14 Matches Next Week, Including Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon Rematch
AEW has announced 14 matches for next week’s edition of AEW Dark, which will feature Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Lee Johnson and Cesar Bononi vs. The Lucha Brothers, Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon, and many more.
Here’s the full card:
* Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy
* Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu vs. Dark Order “3”, “4”, and “10”
* Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto
* Red Velvet vs. Elayna Black
* Colt Cabana vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon
* Wardlow vs. Elijah Dean
* Ricky Starks vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Joey Janela vs. D3
* Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black
* The Lucha Brothers vs. Lee Johnson and Cesar Bononi
* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King
* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Ryzin and Maxx Stardom
* Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss
We have FOURTEEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on @TheAEWDark!
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/gKspUichGs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2020
