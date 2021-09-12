AEW Dark at Universal Studios Taping Results (SPOILERS)

AEW held Dark tapings earlier today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with two separate sessions. The first session ran from 12 PM to 3 PM ET and the second ran from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM ET. You can see results below, via F4WOnline:

Session 1:

* The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) defeated Hunter and Grillo

* Anna Jay defeated Ashley D’Amboise. After the match, Jay was attacked by Bunny before Tay Conti made the save.

* 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated The Lockhart Brothers

* Jade Cargill defeated Angelica

* Fuego del Sol defeated Mysterious Movado

* Shawn Spears defeated Invictus Khash

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Orange Cassidy) (w/ Kris Statlander) defeated TH2 and Jora Johl

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Kilynn King. After the match, Cargill and Hirsch were held apart after a scuffle.

* Wardlow defeated JDX via stoppage after multiple powerbombs and his thumbs down middle rope knee

* Big Swole defeated Allie Katch (fka Allie Kat)

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Chaos Project

* Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) defeated Dillon McQueen

* Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay and -1) defeated Marina Tucker

* Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) defeated Thompson and Cameron

* FTR defeated Stallion Rogers and Anthony Greene (Curt Stallion and August Grey in NXT)

* Bunny (w/ Butcher and Blade) defeated XTina Kay

* Lance Archer defeated Marcus Kross

* Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds (w/ Alan “5” Angels, 10 and -1) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth) (w/ Cezar Bononi and JD Drake)

* Daniel Garcia defeated Alan “5” Angels

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated Sean Maluta, Darien Bengston and Cole Karter

* Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Bronson. Post-match, Kingston challenged Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer to face he and Moxley at the Arthur Ashe Stadium show in Queens, New York. Archer ran down to attack Kingston to end the first taping.

Session 2:

* Thunder Rosa defeated Nikita Knight

* Kiera Hogan defeated Lelia Grey

* Private Party defeated JDX and Carlie Bravo

* 10 (w/ Dark Order) defeated Brandon Gore

* Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude (fka Arturo Ruas in NXT) defeated Ryzin and Jake St. Patrick

* Lance Archer destroyed an opponent he carried to the ring

* Ricky Starks (w/ Hook) defeated Darius Lockhart

* Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) (w/ Colt Cabana) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

* Julia Hart (w/ Varsity Blonds) defeated Reka Tehaka

* Bear Country defeated Rick Fulton and Jameson Ryan

* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

* The Pinnacle (FTR, Shawn Spears and Wardlow) defeated Dean Alexander, Baron Black, Austin Green and Aaron Frye

* Abadon defeated Valentina Rossi

* The Acclaimed defeated Michael Martinez and Vary Morales

* Sonny Kiss defeated Kal Herro

* Kris Statlander defeated Zeda Zhang

* Skye Blue defeated Maddie Wrenkowski

* Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Henry (fka Asher Hale in NXT)

* The Gunn Club defeated three talents

* Varsity Blonds defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

* Serpentico (w/ Luther) defeated Marko Stunt

* Orange Cassidy (w/ Best Friends) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory)

* Shawn Dean defeated Andrew Lockhart

* Daniel Garcia defeated Aaron Lockhart

* Kilynn King defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Wardlow defeated Darien Bengston

* Diamante defeated Santana Garrett

* Evil Uno defeated Anthony Greene

* Joey Janela defeated Stallion Rogers

* Colt Cabana (w/ -1) defeated JD Drake (w/ The Wingmen). Post show, Cabana, Kingston, and Tony Khan thanked the fans for being there and supporting wrestling.