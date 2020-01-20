wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dark Coming to FITE TV, Tickets For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice On Sale Now, NJPW Releases New T-Shirt
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– The first fifteen episodes of AEW Dark will be added to AEW Plus on FITE TV tomorrow for select markets. Every new episode after that will debut on Tuesdays at 7 PM ET.
– NJPW is set to release a t-shirt with their Lion logo in the style of the Australian flag. Proceeds from sales will go to charity to help the relief efforts for recent Australian wildfires. You can buy the shirt at the Tokon shop online store, Silver Lion and ProWrestlingTees.
– Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling Sacrifice on February 22 in Louisville at the Davis Arena. You can get yours here.
More Trending Stories
- Allysin Kay Claims Tessa Blanchard Is Trying to Find Dirt and ‘Spread Lies’ About Her, Shares DM Photos
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Tessa Blanchard Controversy, Doesn’t Think She’s a Racist
- Bray Wyatt On How Hurtful Internet Comments Can Trigger Mental Health Issues
- Big Show Reveals How The Undertaker Used to Chew Him Out During Live Tours, Says the Business Is Not as Ruthless as It Used to Be