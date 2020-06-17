AEW Dark Competitor Suffers Multiple Tears in Right Knee, Says He’ll Be Out Six Months

AEW Dark competitor John Skyler suffered multiple injuries in his right knee during his match, as he revealed in a social media post. Skyler posted to his Facebook account noting that he suffered tears in his ACL, MCL, and PCL during his match alongside Brady Pierce against the Dark Order.

Skyler, who appeared in WWE as Ricky Roberts, noting that he’s expected to be out around six months and credited AEW’s executives and medical team for their care and support. He added:

“All that being said…..How can you help me? Don’t blame this on “2020”. Don’t blame this on anybody. Instead of blaming 2020, or waiting for 2020 to be over….wake up and enjoy every day you have on God’s Green Earth. Every day is a blessing. To my fellow wrestlers (men and women) that want to help me….you can do so by enjoying every single time you get the chance to perform underneath those bright lights. I took that opportunity for granted approximately 1,264 times….I want you all to have the opportunity to …..soak….it…..in. Soak it in….while you can….because eventually…. I WILL be back. Thank you all for your love and support at this time. I’ll see you all again soon!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Skyler for a fast and full recovery.