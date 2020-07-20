wrestling
AEW Announces Eight Matches For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
July 20, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow night’s edition of AEW Dark. The full card is below.
* Kilynn King vs. Diamante
* Best Friends vs. Brady Pierce & Sabby
* Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel
* Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler w/ Leva Bates vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Corey Hollis
* Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs
* Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony
We have EIGHT Dark matches ready for tomorrow night!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/ZiTDXCqv3F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020
