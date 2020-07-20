wrestling

AEW Announces Eight Matches For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow night’s edition of AEW Dark. The full card is below.

* Kilynn King vs. Diamante
* Best Friends vs. Brady Pierce & Sabby
* Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel
* Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler w/ Leva Bates vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Corey Hollis
* Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs
* Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony

