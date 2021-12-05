Anthony Ogogo’s Return, Six Other Matches Set for AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has confirmed seven matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation, including Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz. This will be Ogogo’s first match since June 4th. He has been sidelined following eye surgery.

The full card is below.

* Riho vs. Angelica Risk

* Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. Cesar Bononi, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake

* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Serpentico

* Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz

* Ryo Mizunami & Abadon vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny

* Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Brandon & Brent Tate

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Carlie Bravo & Sean Dean