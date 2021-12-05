wrestling / News
Anthony Ogogo’s Return, Six Other Matches Set for AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has confirmed seven matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation, including Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz. This will be Ogogo’s first match since June 4th. He has been sidelined following eye surgery.
The full card is below.
* Riho vs. Angelica Risk
* Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, & Brock Anderson vs. Cesar Bononi, Peter Avalon, & JD Drake
* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Serpentico
* Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo vs. Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita, & Jo Munoz
* Ryo Mizunami & Abadon vs. Emi Sakura & The Bunny
* Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Brandon & Brent Tate
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Carlie Bravo & Sean Dean
#TheFactory is back at full force THIS MONDAY on #AEWDarkElevation as @AnthonyOgogo returns to #AEW teaming with @QTMarshall, @AaronSoloAEW, & @Mr_Freakbeast!
PLUS:
–@KingSerpentico v @FlyinBrianJr
–@riho_gtmv v @angelica_risk
Tune in Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/Gi8U4es6A6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2021
Monday on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–#JurassicExpress v @TateTwinBrent/@TateTwinBrandon
–#theWingmen v @dustinrhodes/@BAndersonAEW/@BigShottyLee
–@AllieWrestling/@EmiSakura_gtmv v @mizunami0324/@abadon_AEW
–#TheAcclaimed v @ShawnDean773/@carliebravo pic.twitter.com/M5Re6eEmDu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of AEW Signing Too Many Wrestlers, How It Could Potentially Backfire On Tony Khan
- Charlie Haas On Team Angle Being Broken Up Too Soon, Impersonation Gimmick
- WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year