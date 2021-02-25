wrestling / News
AEW Dark: Elevation Launch Set For Next Month, Paul Wight’s Broadcast Partner Set
We officially know when AEW Dark: Elevation will launch, and it’s less than a month away. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, the company announced that the show will premiere on March 15th, streaming on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
As previously noted, the show will feature new AEW acquisition Paul Wight on commentary. The announcement noted that Tony Schiavone will be joining Wight at the announcer’s table.
The announcement also noted that Wight will make his first AEW appearance on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with @tonyschiavone24 which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from @PaulWight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDyanmite! Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/euqfgODbCt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda Believes John Cena Was Unhappy About Losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 28
- Cody Rhodes, Marko Stunt, Lance Archer And Other AEW Stars React To AEW Signing Paul Wight
- Tony Khan Says Sting Is Cleared To Wrestle, Talks About When He Had Idea To Use Exploding Barbed Wire Match, More
- Sami Zayn On How Tough It Was To Tell Vince McMahon He Wanted Time Off Last Year