AEW Dark: Elevation Launch Set For Next Month, Paul Wight’s Broadcast Partner Set

We officially know when AEW Dark: Elevation will launch, and it’s less than a month away. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, the company announced that the show will premiere on March 15th, streaming on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

As previously noted, the show will feature new AEW acquisition Paul Wight on commentary. The announcement noted that Tony Schiavone will be joining Wight at the announcer’s table.

The announcement also noted that Wight will make his first AEW appearance on next week’s episode of Dynamite.