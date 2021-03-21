AEW Dark: Elevation Lineup This Week Features Orange Cassidy, Ethan Page, More in Action

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tomorrow’s show will feature a three-match lineup, plus a Rising Star Spotlight on Red Velvet. Here’s the lineup:

* Ethan Page vs. The Dark Order’s 5

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Orange Cassidy vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Risng Star Spotlight: Red Velvet

Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be calling the action. The show will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.