AEW Dark: Elevation Lineup This Week Features Orange Cassidy, Ethan Page, More in Action
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tomorrow’s show will feature a three-match lineup, plus a Rising Star Spotlight on Red Velvet. Here’s the lineup:
* Ethan Page vs. The Dark Order’s 5
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Orange Cassidy vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Risng Star Spotlight: Red Velvet
Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be calling the action. The show will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.
#AEWDark: Elevation hosted by @PaulWight & @tonyschiavone24 is ALL NEW tomorrow night at 7/6c – https://t.co/NEw6Ef59Rd
TRIPLE MAIN EVENT!
–@orangecassidy v. #HollywoodHunk Ryan Nemeth
–@LegitLeyla v. @mizunami0324
–@OfficialEGO v. Dark Order's 5
-Rising Star profile: Red Velvet pic.twitter.com/HuSNHV7Lim
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2021
