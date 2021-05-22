wrestling / News
AEW Dark: Elevation Adds More Matchups With Ethan Page, Tay Conti, Abadon, More
– AEW has confirmed some additional matchups for next week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. This brings the total card to eight confirmed matches thus far. Tay Conti, Ethan Page, and Abadon will all be in action in singles matches. Here’s the updated lineup for next Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:
* JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero
* Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs
* Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* QT Marshall vs. Robo
* Scorpio Sky vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds
* Leila Gray vs. Abadon
* Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia
* Tay Conti vs. Queen Animata
This MONDAY on #AEWDark Elevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/hJo8R1oJr9
– 1 of 4 Main Event: @OfficialEGO 🆚 #DarkOrder's @YTAlexReynolds
– @abadon_AEW 🆚 @Miss_LeilaGrey
– @BigShottyLee Johnson 🆚#DanielGarcia
– @TayConti_ 🆚 #QueenAminata pic.twitter.com/GsPYt3kTfL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2021
