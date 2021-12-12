wrestling / News

Seven Matches Announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

December 12, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced seven matches for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz and Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order.

The full card is below.

* Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz
* Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order
* Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, & Jack Tomlinson
* Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Nikki Duke & Tina San Antonio
* Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi
* Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo

