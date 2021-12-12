wrestling / News
Seven Matches Announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced seven matches for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz and Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order.
The full card is below.
* Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz
* Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order
* Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, & Jack Tomlinson
* Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Nikki Duke & Tina San Antonio
* Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi
* Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo
Watch #AEWDarkElevation This Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@thunderrosa22 v @Gabbity
–#GunnClub (@RealBillyGunn/@coltengunn/@theaustingunn) v @joey_silver/@thezambrano_/@jacktomlinson00
–@Santana_Proud/@Ortiz_Powerful v @ManOfSteelMV/@AnthonyGangone w/@PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/80zuxTAXbw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2021
Catch an all new #AEWDarkElevation This Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@TonyNese v @YTAlexReynolds
–@Thee_Red_Velvet/@callmekrisstat v @nikiiduke/@TinaSanAntonio
–@EmiSakura_gtmv v @notorious_mimi
–#TheFactory's @AnthonyOgogo v @JadenValo pic.twitter.com/d8gw0BjFTc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2021
