AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For August 16 (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Pittsburgh, which will stream on Youtube this Monday. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:

* 2.0 def. Duke Davis & Gannon Jones

* Diamante def. Julia Hart

* Joey Janela def. Alan “5” Angels

* Hikaru Shida def. Kiera Hogan

* Lance Archer def. local talent

* Thunder Rosa def. Ray Lyn

* PAC def. Anthony Bowens. Bowens had new music and wasn’t accompanied by Max Caster.

* Brian Cage def. Joe Keys

* Sammy Guevera def. Serpentico

* Jade Cargill def. Kate Arquette

* The Lucha Brothers def. The Hybrid 2