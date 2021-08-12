wrestling / News
AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For August 16 (SPOILERS)
All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Pittsburgh, which will stream on Youtube this Monday. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:
* 2.0 def. Duke Davis & Gannon Jones
* Diamante def. Julia Hart
* Joey Janela def. Alan “5” Angels
* Hikaru Shida def. Kiera Hogan
* Lance Archer def. local talent
* Thunder Rosa def. Ray Lyn
* PAC def. Anthony Bowens. Bowens had new music and wasn’t accompanied by Max Caster.
* Brian Cage def. Joe Keys
* Sammy Guevera def. Serpentico
* Jade Cargill def. Kate Arquette
* The Lucha Brothers def. The Hybrid 2
