AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For Monday (SPOILERS)
Before last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the subsequent Rampage taping, AEW taped Monday’s episode of Dark: Elevation. You can find results below, via Wrestling Inc:
* Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated Missa Kate and Alice Crowley
* Tony Nese defeated Vic Capri
* The Bunny, Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Julia Hart, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami, and Skye Blue
* Santana and Ortiz defeated Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore
* The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, Isiah Kassidy) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan Angels)
* Jay Lethal defeated Trenton Storm (Storm Grayson)
* The Varsity Blondes and The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated The Acclaimed and Chaos Project
