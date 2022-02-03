wrestling / News
AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For This Monday (SPOILERS)
All Elite Wrestling taped matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Chicago before AEW Dynamite. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Bobby Fish defeated Robert Anthony
* Scorpio Sky defeated Stephen Wolf
* Julia Hart defeated Arie Alexander
* Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo
* Diamante, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny defeated Skye Blue, Heather Reckless, and Queen Aminata
* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal
* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
