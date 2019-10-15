wrestling / News
AEW Dark Episode 2 Online: Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega, More
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has released the second episode of AEW Dark online, featuring a Lights Out match between Joey Janela and Kenny Omega plus more. You can see the video below for the episode, which is comprised of dark matches taped at last week’a AEW Dynamite and features the following:
* The Librarian Peter Avalon vs Kip Sabian vs Sonny Kiss
* SCU & Cima vs Dark Order & The Hybrid 2 (TH2)
* Undesirable to Undeniable with Cody Rhodes & Aubrey Edwards
* Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega vs Joey Janela
