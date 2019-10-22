wrestling / News

AEW Dark Episode 3 Online: 8 Man Tag Match, More

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– The latest episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the episode below, which just premiered and features the following matches:

* Joey Janela vs Brandon Cutler
* Nyla Rose vs The Librarian Leva Bates
* 8 Man Tag Team Match: Young Bucks, Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs Cima, T-Hawk & Private Party

