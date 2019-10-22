wrestling / News
AEW Dark Episode 3 Online: 8 Man Tag Match, More
October 22, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the episode below, which just premiered and features the following matches:
* Joey Janela vs Brandon Cutler
* Nyla Rose vs The Librarian Leva Bates
* 8 Man Tag Team Match: Young Bucks, Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs Cima, T-Hawk & Private Party
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Attempting to Buy UFC, Being Outbid By the Fertitas
- Cody Responds to Vince Russo’s Claims AEW Will Be Forced to Change Due to Ratings
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kevin Federline’s WWE Appearance, Says He Was Great to Work With
- Jim Ross Reacts to Eric Bischoff’s Firing, Says Fox Likely Wanted Paul Heyman