AEW Dark Episode 5 Livestream Online
– The official livestream video for AEW Dark is online. You can see the episode below via the AEW YouTube account. The card for the show, which was taped before and after last week’s Dynamite, is:
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)
* Sadie Gibbs and Allie vs. Mercedes Martinez and Big Swole
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc
