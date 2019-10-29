wrestling / News
AEW Dark Episode Four Online
October 29, 2019 | Posted by
– The fourth episode of AEW Dark is now online, featuring the matches taped before and after AEW Dynamite. You can see the livestream below for the show, which features the following matches:
* Peter Avalon and QT Marshall (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss
* Penelope Ford vs. Sadie Gibbs vs. Emi Sakura vs. Allie
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc and
