wrestling / News
AEW Dark Lineup Set for Next Week: Serena Deeb Joins Dr. Baker’s The Waiting Room
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has just announced a stacked show for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will be available on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday, December 22 at 7:00 pm EST. The lineup will feature 13 matches, plus NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb will appear on The Waiting Room with Dr. Britt Baker. Here’s the full AEW Dark lineup:
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5, and 10) vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow, and Ray Jaz
* Peter Avalon vs. Mike Verna
* Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt
* Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight
* Lee Johnson with QT Marshall vs. Stu Grayson with Evil Uno
* KiLynn King vs. Alex Gracia
* Sonny Kiss vs. Miro with Kip Sabian
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure
* Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico with Luther
* Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
* Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Gunn Club
* Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet
* Dr. Britt Baker presents The Waiting Room with NWA Women’s World champion Serena Deeb
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with thirteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, a new episode of the Waiting Room, and much more!
Watch @TheAEWDark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/nOr5NmtApk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- USA Network Reportedly “Furious” With WWE Over RAW Rating, Want More Adult Content
- Backstage Details On Who Is Helping Craft Roman Reigns’ Heel Character
- Matt Riddle’s Contract Expires Next Year, WWE Trying To Lock Him Down
- Arn Anderson On Potential Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns At WrestleMania, WWE’s Booking Of The Wyatt Family