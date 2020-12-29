wrestling / News
Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: SCU vs. The Hybrid2, 14 Matches Set
– As previously reported, AEW announced a 14-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts tonight at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW Youtube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
* Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico)
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
* Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
* Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales
* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
* Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo De Puerto Rico
* Ryzon, Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs)
* Royal Money, Baron Black, & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn)
* Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with guest Matt Sydal
It's Tuesday. You know what that means.
We have a loaded card with thirteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, a new episode of the Waiting Room, and much more!
Watch #AEWDark tonight at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/khLOOLaHzr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2020
