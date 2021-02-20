AEW Dark Lineup Set for Next Week: 16 Matches Set, Brian Cage, Jurassic Express in Action

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Next week’s show will feature a jam-packed lineup with 16 matches. The show will air on Tuesday, February 23 at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can see the full AEW Dark lineup below:

* Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

* Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi

* Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks

* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Fuego Del Sol

* KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price

* Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Serpentico (w/Luther)

* Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion & VSK

* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle

* Leyla Hirsch vs Brooke Havok (w/Cody Rhodes)

* JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto)

* Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake

* Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. Marko Stunt

* Tony Vega & Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight

* Brian Cage (w/Hook) vs. John Skyler

* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shapiro, Daniel Joseph, & Aaron Frye