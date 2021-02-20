wrestling / News
AEW Dark Lineup Set for Next Week: 16 Matches Set, Brian Cage, Jurassic Express in Action
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Next week’s show will feature a jam-packed lineup with 16 matches. The show will air on Tuesday, February 23 at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can see the full AEW Dark lineup below:
* Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
* Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks
* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Fuego Del Sol
* KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
* Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Serpentico (w/Luther)
* Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion & VSK
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle
* Leyla Hirsch vs Brooke Havok (w/Cody Rhodes)
* JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto)
* Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake
* Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. Marko Stunt
* Tony Vega & Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight
* Brian Cage (w/Hook) vs. John Skyler
* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shapiro, Daniel Joseph, & Aaron Frye
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded SIXTEEN matches featuring debuting athletes, the Hollywood Hunk, Varsity Blonds, Dark Order are all in action, & much more!
WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/H03SDtas8Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2021
