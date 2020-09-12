AEW Dark Lineup Set for Next Week With 11 Matches: Brian Cage, Brandi Rhodes, Colt Cabana in Action

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) confirmed the lineup today for next Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, which will feature 11 matches. You can view the full AEW Dark lineup below. The new episode will debut on Tuesday, September 15 on AEW’s official YouTube channel:

* Dark Order (3, 4, Grayson, and Evil Uno) vs. Private Party, Billy, and Austin Gunn

* The Butcher and The Blade w/ Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood

* Best Friends vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie

* Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall w/Allie

* Jessy Sorensen vs. Will Hobbs

* Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian vs. Dani Jordyn

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon w/ Leva Bates