AEW Dark Lineup Announced for Jan. 19: Lucha Bros., Big Swole, Sammy Guevara in Action
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Next week’s show will feature a 14-match lineup. The show will air on Tuesday, January 19 at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the official AEW Dark lineup:
* Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia
* Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano
* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* KC Navarro and AJ Kirsh vs. Top Flight
* Lucha Brothers with PAC vs. Chaos Project
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez
* Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed
* Marti Daniels vs. Shanna
* Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
* Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky
* Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black
* Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded fourteen match card featuring returning athletes, new tag teams, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/tDiq5Tkbhd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2021
