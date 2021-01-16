AEW Dark Lineup Announced for Jan. 19: Lucha Bros., Big Swole, Sammy Guevara in Action

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Next week’s show will feature a 14-match lineup. The show will air on Tuesday, January 19 at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the official AEW Dark lineup:

* Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia

* Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano

* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow

* KC Navarro and AJ Kirsh vs. Top Flight

* Lucha Brothers with PAC vs. Chaos Project

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez

* Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed

* Marti Daniels vs. Shanna

* Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

* Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky

* Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss

* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black

* Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales