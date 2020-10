AEW Dark Lineup Announced For This Week: Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon, Will Hobbs vs. Nick Comoroto, More

AEW has announced 15 matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark, including Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon, Will Hobbs vs. Nick Comoroto, and many more.

Here’s the full AEW Dark lineup:

*Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Savannah Evans

*Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

*Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Top Flight

*Anna Jay vs. Katalina Perez

*Ricky Starks vs. VSK

*Aaron Solow vs. Sonny Kiss

*Jersey Muscle & Danny Limelight vs. Jurassic Express

*Darby Allin vs. Alex Chamberlain

*The Hybrid2 vs. SCU

*Dark Order’s 10 vs. Sean Maluta

*Brian Cage vs. Fuego Del Sol

*Matt Sydal vs. Lee Johnson

*Best Friends vs. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster

*Nick Comoroto vs. Will Hobbs

*Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hirsch