AEW Dark Lineup Announced for Next Week: 16 Matches Set

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will debut on Tuesday, January 26 at 7:00 pm EST on the official YouTube channel. Next week’s AEW Dark show will feature a 16-match lineup, which you can view below:

* Shanna vs. Kilynn King

* SCU vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Ryzin & Mike Verna

* Miro vs. Fuego del Sol

* M’Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade with The Bunny

* Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight

* Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow

* Ray Jaz vs. The Dark Order’s 10 with -1

* Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black

* Brooke Havok vs. Dr. Britt Baker with Reba

* Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse with Diamante

* Abadon vs. Vertvixen

* Davienne vs. Tay Conti

* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales, & Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto

* Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

* Plus The Walkoff with Pretty Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson; Guest Judges: Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards