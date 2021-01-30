wrestling / News
AEW Dark Lineup Announced for Next Week: Thunder Rosa in Action, 13 Matches Set
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) earlier today announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will debut on Tuesday, February 2 on the official AEW YouTube channel.
Next week’s episode will feature a 13-match lineup, along with Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with Ricky Starks of Team Taz. Here’s the full card for next week’s AEW Dark:
* Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with Ricky Starks
* Tay Conti with Anna Jay & Dark Order vs. Tesha Price
* Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn
* KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez
* Gunn Club with Austin Gunn vs. John Skyler & Ray Jaz
* Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet
* Fuego Del Sol & Vary Morales vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Chaos Project vs. SCU
* The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin & Danny Limelight
* Dark Order’s 10 with The Dark Order vs. Jake St. Patrick
* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow & Mike Verna
* M’Badu, Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
