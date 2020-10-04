wrestling / News
AEW Dark Lineup Announced for Tuesday, 11 Matches Set
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. Tuesday’s lineup will feature 11 matches, which you can see below.
Set for this week, Matt Sydal will face Michael Nakazawa. Also, the Lucha Brothers will face Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. Brandi Rhodes will also be in action against Kenzie Page in a singles match. The new episode of AEW Dark will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 pm EST.
* Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin
* Sean Dean vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
* John “4” Silver with Dark Order vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes
* M’Badu vs. Eddie Kingston
* Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kenzie Paige
* Lucha Brothers with Eddie Kingston vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts
* Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson vs. Chaos Project
We have ELEVEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/USPz6fR71R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2020
