AEW Dark Lineup for Tonight: 14 Matches Set
– As noted, AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight. Tonight’s episode will feature a 14-match lineup and will air at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the official lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia
* Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano
* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* KC Navarro and AJ Kirsh vs. Top Flight
* Lucha Brothers with PAC vs. Chaos Project
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez
* Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed
* Marti Daniels vs. Shanna
* Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
* Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky
* Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black
* Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales
TONIGHT on #AEWDark, we have a loaded fourteen match card featuring returning athletes, new tag teams, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/fcTGnjner5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2021
