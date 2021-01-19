wrestling / News

AEW Dark Lineup for Tonight: 14 Matches Set

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 1-19-21

As noted, AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight. Tonight’s episode will feature a 14-match lineup and will air at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the official lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia
* Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano
* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* KC Navarro and AJ Kirsh vs. Top Flight
* Lucha Brothers with PAC vs. Chaos Project
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez
* Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed
* Marti Daniels vs. Shanna
* Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
* Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky
* Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black
* Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales

