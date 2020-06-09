Various News: AEW Dark Lineup and Preview Reminder, Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact

– As previously noted, AEW Dark is back tonight with a packed lineup with eight matches. The show debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup, which features AEW World champ Jon Moxley facing Robert Anthony:

* Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony

* Christopher Daniels vs. Sonny Kiss

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Musa & Brady Pierce

* SCU vs. Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol

* The Jurassic Express vs. Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler

* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton

* 5 vs. Lee Johnson

The day is finally here!

We have a jam-packed show of #AEWDark for you tonight! Watch #AEWDark tonight & every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/R0AnOlvVTT. pic.twitter.com/9sBahw7l1O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 9, 2020

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire

* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin

* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack

* Deonna Purrazzo returns

* An announcement on the future of the Impact World Championship

* Tasha Steelz vs. Susie

Following Impact will be the next episode of Impact in 60 on AXS TV. This week’s episode showcases the classic, iconic X-Division.