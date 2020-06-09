wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Dark Lineup and Preview Reminder, Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact

June 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Jon Moxley vs. Robert ANthony

As previously noted, AEW Dark is back tonight with a packed lineup with eight matches. The show debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup, which features AEW World champ Jon Moxley facing Robert Anthony:

* Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony
* Christopher Daniels vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Musa & Brady Pierce
* SCU vs. Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol
* The Jurassic Express vs. Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler
* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
* 5 vs. Lee Johnson

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin
* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack
* Deonna Purrazzo returns
* An announcement on the future of the Impact World Championship
* Tasha Steelz vs. Susie

Following Impact will be the next episode of Impact in 60 on AXS TV. This week’s episode showcases the classic, iconic X-Division.

