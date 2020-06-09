wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dark Lineup and Preview Reminder, Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact
– As previously noted, AEW Dark is back tonight with a packed lineup with eight matches. The show debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup, which features AEW World champ Jon Moxley facing Robert Anthony:
* Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony
* Christopher Daniels vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Musa & Brady Pierce
* SCU vs. Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol
* The Jurassic Express vs. Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler
* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
* 5 vs. Lee Johnson
The day is finally here!
We have a jam-packed show of #AEWDark for you tonight!
Watch #AEWDark tonight & every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/R0AnOlvVTT. pic.twitter.com/9sBahw7l1O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 9, 2020
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin
* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack
* Deonna Purrazzo returns
* An announcement on the future of the Impact World Championship
* Tasha Steelz vs. Susie
Following Impact will be the next episode of Impact in 60 on AXS TV. This week’s episode showcases the classic, iconic X-Division.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on What WWE Taped For Backlash Yesterday
- More Details On Triple H Addressing NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter
- FTR Address The Young Bucks Making Jokes About Them Without Their Consent, How Cody Rhodes Insulted Their Work
- Triple H Discusses If Hog Pen Match Was Punishment for Curtain Call, Charlotte Flair’s Future in NXT, His New WWE Role, More