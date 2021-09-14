wrestling / News

AEW Dark Lineup: Jade Cargill, Fuego Del Sol, Shawn Spears Set for Action

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Angelica Risk vs. Jade Cargill

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show has eight confirmed matches. Jade Cargill, Fuego Del Sol, 2point0, Shawn Spears, and more are all set for action. Here’s the current AEW Dark lineup for tonight:

* KiLynnn King vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Anna Jay
* 2point0 vs.Erik & Andrew Lockhart
* Jora Johl & TH2 vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta
* Jade Cargill vs. Angelica Risk
* Mysterious Movado vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Khash vs. Shawn Spears
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott

