AEW Dark Lineup: Jade Cargill, Fuego Del Sol, Shawn Spears Set for Action

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show has eight confirmed matches. Jade Cargill, Fuego Del Sol, 2point0, Shawn Spears, and more are all set for action. Here’s the current AEW Dark lineup for tonight:

* KiLynnn King vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Anna Jay

* 2point0 vs.Erik & Andrew Lockhart

* Jora Johl & TH2 vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta

* Jade Cargill vs. Angelica Risk

* Mysterious Movado vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Khash vs. Shawn Spears

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott