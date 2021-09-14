wrestling / News
AEW Dark Lineup: Jade Cargill, Fuego Del Sol, Shawn Spears Set for Action
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show has eight confirmed matches. Jade Cargill, Fuego Del Sol, 2point0, Shawn Spears, and more are all set for action. Here’s the current AEW Dark lineup for tonight:
* KiLynnn King vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Anna Jay
* 2point0 vs.Erik & Andrew Lockhart
* Jora Johl & TH2 vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta
* Jade Cargill vs. Angelica Risk
* Mysterious Movado vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Khash vs. Shawn Spears
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott
Tomorrow on #AEWDark at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @KiLynnKing v @LegitLeyla
– @Ashley_DAmboise v @annajay___
– @Erik_Lockhart/@andrewtypesword v #2point0 (@MattTheShow/@JeffTheShow)
– @jorajohl/#TH2 (@AngelicoAAA & @JackEvans711) v @orangecassidy/@sexyChuckieT/@WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/NXPSeSp3Yp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
Tomorrow on #AEWDark at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @invictuskhash v @ShawnSpears
– @angelica_risk v @Jade_Cargill w/ @MarkSterlingEsq
– @bnunumber2 v @FuegoDelSol
– @hknott12/@jgrillo23 v #TheButcher (@andycomplains) & #TheBlade (@BraxtonSutter) pic.twitter.com/MKJS9sb1YE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Planned Opponent For Damian Priest’s US Title Open Challenge On Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Booker T On How He Expects AEW To Book Adam Cole, AEW’s Approach To Building Roster Full Of Stars
- Gable Steveson Reveals More Details Of WWE Contract, Thinks He’ll Go Straight To Main Roster
- Note On CM Punk and Colt Cabana Having Issues And Working Together in AEW