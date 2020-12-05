wrestling / News
AEW Dark Lineup Set for Next Week: Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia, 16 Matches Official
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The show will feature a jam-packed lineup with 16 matches. The AEW Dark episode will debut on Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
Next week’s Dark will feature No. 2-ranked women’s division contender Nyla Rose is facing Alex Gracia. Also, Brian Cage will be facing Danny Limelight. Here’s the lineup for next week’s show:
* Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. Gunn Club
* 10 vs. Aaron Solow
* Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle
* Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela
* Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight
* Sotheara Chhun and VSK vs. The Hybrid 2
* Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed
* Diamante vs. Tesha Price
* Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.)
* Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy
* Freya States vs. Shanna
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler
* Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
* Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse
* Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow
* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
This Tuesday, we have a huge card including new debuts, a big 6-man tag, and much more!
Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/ZhXA4zUaIj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2020
