AEW Dark Lineup Set for Next Week, 16 Matches Announced: Spears vs. Daniels, Kazarian vs. Evans

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the full lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Next week’s show will feature 16 matches. The episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here is the full AEW Dark lineup:

* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels

* Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy

* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King

* Bishp King vs. Colt Cabana

* Shawn Dean vs. Matt Sydal

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore

* Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus vs. KTB

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans with Angelico

* Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix

* Penta El Zero M vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Adam Priest vs. Alan “5” Angels with Dark Order

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* David Ali vs. Ricky Starks

* Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 vs. Dark Order’s 3, 4, and 10

* Wardlow vs. Vinny Pacifico