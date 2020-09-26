wrestling / News

AEW Dark Lineup Set for next Week: Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet, More

September 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The next episode will feature a loaded lineup with nine matches. The new episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 29 at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup:

* Best Friends vs. M’Badu and Bshp King
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy and Austin Gunn
* Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Dark Order (5 and 10)
* Natural Nightmares with Brandi Rhodes vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Colt Cabana)
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rache Chanel
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin

