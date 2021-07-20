wrestling / News
AEW Dark Lineup: Thunder Rosa, Wardlow, Big Swole, Dustin Rhodes Set for Action
July 20, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The lineup currently has seven matchups, which you can view below:
* The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell
* KiLynn King vs. Thunder Rosa
* The Acclaimed & Private Party vs. The Varsity Blonds & The Dark Order’s 5 & 10
* Abadon vs. Promise Braxton
* Big Swole vs. The Bunny
* Chad Lenex vs. Wardlow
* Aaron Solo vs. Dustin Rhodes
We've got more action tomorrow night (7/20) at 7/6c on #AEWDark.
Subscribe now, turn on notifications and never miss new #AEW content: https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/9Su5pN72Ts
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2021
