AEW Dark Lineup: Thunder Rosa, Wardlow, Big Swole, Dustin Rhodes Set for Action

– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The lineup currently has seven matchups, which you can view below:

* The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell

* KiLynn King vs. Thunder Rosa

* The Acclaimed & Private Party vs. The Varsity Blonds & The Dark Order’s 5 & 10

* Abadon vs. Promise Braxton

* Big Swole vs. The Bunny

* Chad Lenex vs. Wardlow

* Aaron Solo vs. Dustin Rhodes