wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese for ROH Pure Championship
– AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The episode will start streaming tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship on tonight’s show against Tony Nese. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Athena vs. Amber Nova
* Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley
* Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Marcus Kross
* Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something
* Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi
* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo vs. Matt Vandagriff & Knull
* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs. Evil Uno & 10
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tony Nese
An all-new #AEWDark drops TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB:
–@AmberNova73 v @AthenaPalmer_FG
–@AriyaDaivari v @CalebKonley
–@lucha_angel1 v @LuckyWrestling
–@FuegoDelSol v @TheMarcusKross pic.twitter.com/fh54EjCSeW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022
An all-new #AEWDark drops TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11:
–@TheJuliaHart v @MafiosaRossi
–@MattSydal v @JakeSomething_
–@mattvanda209/#Knull v #TheFactory's @Mr_Freakbeast/@AaronSoloAEW
– @WillowWrestles v @Ashley_DAmboise pic.twitter.com/zHbFjfRqfV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022
#TheWingmen's @ryrynemnem & @RealJDDrake face #DarkOrder's @EvilUno & @pres10vance TONIGHT on #AEWDark at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/CKwzhYqxfn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022
The @ringofhonor Pure Championship will be on the line at #AEWDark when @WheelerYuta (c) faces #PremierAthlete @TonyNese!
Tune in TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/lkHMsDLREX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022