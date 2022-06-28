Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese for ROH Pure Championship

– AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The episode will start streaming tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship on tonight’s show against Tony Nese. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Athena vs. Amber Nova

* Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

* Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Marcus Kross

* Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

* Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo vs. Matt Vandagriff & Knull

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs. Evil Uno & 10

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tony Nese