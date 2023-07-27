wrestling / News

AEW News: Dark Match Result Before Dynamite, AEW Collision Pre-Sale Code

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Skye Blue AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Sky Blue defeated Anna Jay before the show went on the air.

PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the September 23rd episode of AEW Collision in Grand Rapids, Michigan is 1XCLDM. The pre-sale kicks off tomorrow at 10 AM local time here.

