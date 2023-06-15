wrestling / News
AEW News: Dark Match Before Dynamite, Pre-Sale Code For September Colorado Taping
– A dark match took place before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Riho, Abadon & Maki Itoh defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Marina Shafir in a match before the show went live. Riho pinned Shafir following a double knee strike.
– The site also reports that a pre-sale kicks off on Thursday morning for the September 27th AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Broomfield, Colorado. The pre-sale code is PCDYMS, with the pre-sale starting at 10 AM local time here.
