AEW Dark Non-Spoiler Match Listing: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela Lights Out Match
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Here’s the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. It will be available later today on AEW’s YouTube channel.
* Cima and SoCal Uncensored vs. The Dark Order and Angelico and Jack Evans
* Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian
* Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
