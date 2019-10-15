AEW Dark Non-Spoiler Match Listing: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela Lights Out Match

– Here’s the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. It will be available later today on AEW’s YouTube channel.

* Cima and SoCal Uncensored vs. The Dark Order and Angelico and Jack Evans

* Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian

* Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela