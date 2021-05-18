wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview: 16 Matches Set, Diamante vs. Kris Statlander
– A new episode of AEW Dark debuts later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Currently 16 matches are scheduled for tonight’s show. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Diamante vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy)
* Matt Sydal vs. Marty Casaus
* Luther vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (w/ Julia Hart)
* Griff Garrison (w/ Brian Pillman Jr. & Julia Hart) vs. Deonn Russman
* Royce Isaacs vs. Ren Narita
* Nick Comoroto vs. Adrian Alanis
* Chuck Taylor vs. Aaron Rourke
* Cezar Bononi vs. Marko Stunt
* Dean Alexander vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure vs. Big Swole & Red Velvet
* Reka Tehaka vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Sonny Kiss (w/ Joey Janela) vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & ColtCabana vs. Tamilian Vineesh & Duncan Mitchell
* Dante Martin vs. Falco
* Kal Jak vs. Danny Limelight
* Ryzin vs. Dark Order’s 10
TONIGHT 7/6c on #AEWDark! https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @DiamanteLAX v. @callmekrisstat
– Matt Sydal will appear
– #VarsityBlonds are in rare singles action:@FlyinBrianJr v. @KillLutherKill @griffgarrison1 v. Deonn Rusman pic.twitter.com/r1nvvVq2tE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2021
Evil Uno and Colt Cabana should star in a buddy cop movie.
Also, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana will most certainly win on #AEWDark tonight.https://t.co/wlo22t2rr4 pic.twitter.com/AHw3vNeFop
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) May 18, 2021
