AEW Dark Preview: SCU, Varsity Blonds, Kip Sabian in Action, 11 Matches Set

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 3-09-21

– All Elite Wrestling has a new episode of AEW Dark on tap for tonight. Tonight’s show will feature an 11-match lineup. The stream will begin at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blonds (Griffin Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr)
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Proud-N-Powerful (Santana & Ortiz)
* Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo
* Fuego Del Sol vs. QT Marshall
* Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne
* Baron Black vs. Lee Johnson
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Angel Fashion
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Azriel & Danny Limelight
* Abadon vs. Katalina Perez
* Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz, & Varly Morales vs. Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alex Reynolds)
* The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) & Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, & Dean Alexander

