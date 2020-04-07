wrestling / News

AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: Kip Sabian vs. Tony Donati, Wardlow in Action

April 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark logo

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight. The show will stream on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight:

* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Donati
* QT Marshall vs. Lee JOhnson
* Wardlow to be in action

