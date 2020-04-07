wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: Kip Sabian vs. Tony Donati, Wardlow in Action
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight. The show will stream on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight:
* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Donati
* QT Marshall vs. Lee JOhnson
* Wardlow to be in action
TONIGHT on #AEWDark!@TheKipSabian vs. #TonyDonati@realmmarshall1 vs. @BigShottyLee @RealWardlow is in action!
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/Rct2IEbOuq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 7, 2020
