wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: Billy Gunn vs. Shawn Spears
April 14, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has confirmed Billy Gunn, accompanied by his son Austin Gunn, will face Shawn Spears on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the announcement below. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
We have an excellent match lined up for #AEWDark as @RealBillyGunn w/ @theaustingunn takes on #TheChairman of #AEW @Perfec10n!
Watch #AEWDark tomorrow at 7e/6c & subscribe to our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8, so you don't miss out on any #AEW action. pic.twitter.com/hf9WXsMGDz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Calls Zack Ryder An ‘Idiot’ for Spending So Much On Action Figures
- Sami Callihan On His Injury to Kevin Sullivan Being a Work, Says Sullivan Was In On It & Ric Flair Wanted to Bury Him Over It
- Jim Ross On His Relationship with Vince McMahon Today, Says He Texted McMahon After WrestleMania 36
- Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Pressured WWE To Take Title Off Him at WrestleMania 9, Thinks Hogan Didn’t Work With Him Because He Was Afraid He’d Get Embarrassed