wrestling / News

AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: Billy Gunn vs. Shawn Spears

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Billy Gunn vs. Shawn Spears

– AEW has confirmed Billy Gunn, accompanied by his son Austin Gunn, will face Shawn Spears on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the announcement below. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

AEW, AEW Dark

