AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: Billy Gunn vs. Shawn Spears

– AEW has confirmed Billy Gunn, accompanied by his son Austin Gunn, will face Shawn Spears on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the announcement below. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

We have an excellent match lined up for #AEWDark as @RealBillyGunn w/ @theaustingunn takes on #TheChairman of #AEW @Perfec10n!

Watch #AEWDark tomorrow at 7e/6c & subscribe to our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8, so you don't miss out on any #AEW action. pic.twitter.com/hf9WXsMGDz

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 14, 2020