AEW Dark Preview Reminder for Tonight: Rachel Ellering, Private Party, Shawn Spears, and Brian Pillman Jr. in Action

August 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Penelope Ford vs. Rachael Ellering

As previously noted, AEW Dark is back with a new episode featuring a total of nine matchups later tonight. Tonight’s show premieres on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup for tonight:

* Rachael Ellering vs. Penelope Ford
* Private Party vs. Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.
* SCU vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Shawn Spears vs. Alex Chamberlain
* Lee Johnson vs. Rey Fenix
* Michael Stevens vs. Kip Sabian
* Jurassic Express vs. Corey Hollis, Pineapple Pete, & Aaron Solow
* M’Badu & Shawn Dean vs. Austin & Billy Gunn
* The Hybrid 2 vs. The Natural Nightmares

