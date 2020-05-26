wrestling / News

AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: 11 Matches Set

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Wardlow

FITE TV has confirmed the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Tonight will be a jam-packed show, with 11 matches scheduled.

* Kilynn King vs. Penelope Ford
* Wardlow vs. Mr. Grim
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. John Skyler & Brady Pierce
* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Tony Donati & Faboo Andre
* SCU (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Caleb Konley & Musa
* Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico
* Lee Johnson vs. Colt Cabana
* Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler
* Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy
* Best Friends vs. Shawn Dean & Alan Angels

The AEW Dark episode will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.

