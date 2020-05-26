AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: 11 Matches Set

– FITE TV has confirmed the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Tonight will be a jam-packed show, with 11 matches scheduled.

* Kilynn King vs. Penelope Ford

* Wardlow vs. Mr. Grim

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. John Skyler & Brady Pierce

* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Tony Donati & Faboo Andre

* SCU (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Caleb Konley & Musa

* Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico

* Lee Johnson vs. Colt Cabana

* Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler

* Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy

* Best Friends vs. Shawn Dean & Alan Angels

The AEW Dark episode will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.