wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview for Tonight: 11 Matches Set
– FITE TV has confirmed the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Tonight will be a jam-packed show, with 11 matches scheduled.
* Kilynn King vs. Penelope Ford
* Wardlow vs. Mr. Grim
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. John Skyler & Brady Pierce
* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Tony Donati & Faboo Andre
* SCU (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Caleb Konley & Musa
* Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico
* Lee Johnson vs. Colt Cabana
* Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler
* Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy
* Best Friends vs. Shawn Dean & Alan Angels
The AEW Dark episode will stream tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.
Another star-studded lineup for #AEWDark tonight#DarkOrder v QT/Dustin
Nakazawa v Cutler
Avalon v Jungle
Serpentico v Daniels
Skyler/Pierce v Janela/Kiss
Donati/Andre v Havoc/Sabian
Konley/Musa v SCU
Johnson v Colt
King v Ford
Dean/Angels v Friends
Grim v Wardlow pic.twitter.com/r1K3rJ9DyC
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Responds To Podcaster Who Criticized Her Wrestling In Vulgar Way, Braun Strowman, Paige, Others Defend Bliss
- Shawn Michaels On How He And Undertaker Didn’t Care for Each Other Early On
- Carmella Says It Wasn’t Easy To Deal With People Talking About Her Relationship With Corey Graves
- Heath Slater Says He Still Doesn’t Know What Happened On Flight From Crown Jewel