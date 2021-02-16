wrestling / News

AEW Dark Preview: Jon Moxley in Action, 12-Match Lineup

February 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark

As previously noted, AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action on tonight’s show and will face Jon Cruz. Here’s the 12-match card for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
* Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
* Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay)
* Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Eric James & VSK
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
* Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
* Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
* Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt)

