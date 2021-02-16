wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview: Jon Moxley in Action, 12-Match Lineup
– As previously noted, AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action on tonight’s show and will face Jon Cruz. Here’s the 12-match card for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
* Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
* Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay)
* Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Eric James & VSK
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
* Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
* Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
* Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt)
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded twelve matches featuring debuting athletes, The IWGP United States heavyweight champion Jon Moxley is in action, and much more.
WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/aiEX3sKHFy pic.twitter.com/pyxmYHtN5a
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) February 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Changing Direction of ‘Top Storyline’ For Raw, Elimination Chamber to Be Impacted
- WWE Reportedly Issuing ‘Violations’ For Social Media Posts Naming Third Parties
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings