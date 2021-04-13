wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview: Matt Hardy, SCU, Team Taz, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Lance Archer in Action
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dark. A episode. The show will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The for tonight features a 16-match lineup, with bouts featuring Matt Hardy, Team Taz, SCU, and more. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark:
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Vary Morales & Spencer Slade
* Matt Sydal vs. Luther
* Aaron Solow vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Kit Sackett & Hayden Backlund
* Nyla Rose vs. Leila Grey
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Jay Lyon & Midas Black
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds
* Britt Baker vs. Shawna Reed
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. KiLynn King
* Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Prince Kai & Will Allday
* Matt Hardy vs. Ken Broadway
* Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, & Billy Gunn) vs. Andrew Palace, Stone Rockwell, & Mike Magnum
* Red Velvet & Big Swole vs. Amber Nova & Queen Aminata
* Lance Archer vs. Cole Karter
* Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) vs. Carlie Bravo & Dean Alexander
* Colt Cabana vs. Jake Manning
The Gang is in full effect tomorrow night. Watch Starks n Cage do work. #AEWDark #TeamTaz pic.twitter.com/hbPAPvbkxn
— PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) April 13, 2021
Tomorrow night, the #HossAndTheHunk shine our light ok. the Datk Order. #AewDark pic.twitter.com/wrZiEF2yam
— J.D. Drake (@RealJDDrake) April 13, 2021
Tomorrow night on #AEWDark
Gonna beat @FuegoDelSol so bad he’s gonna beg @BurgerKing to take him back. pic.twitter.com/06GTcqmzcZ
— Aaron Solow (@aaronsolow) April 13, 2021
Tonight I have the pleasure of taking on the one and only @NylaRoseBeast. #ExcuseMe @VickieGuerrero but I don’t want any funny business. #ViciousVixen vs #ViciousVixen @AEW #MissLeilaGrey #LeilaGrey #TheUnstoppableDanger #LeilaGreyCameToSlay #AEW #AEWDARK #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/3Y9eBo8vwv
— Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) April 13, 2021
💰 ITS TIME! TONIGHT! I make my @aewdark debut! Big money match against Big Money @matthardybrand 🔥 I’m gonna show the Hardy Family Office & the WORLD, that if it don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense!!! Tune in at 7pm @aewdark on @youtube SQUADDD!!! 💰🏃🏾♂️💨#aew #aewdark pic.twitter.com/jyuBnE6Po6
— 💰 Ken Broadway 💰 (@cashflowkb) April 13, 2021
