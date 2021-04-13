AEW Dark Preview: Matt Hardy, SCU, Team Taz, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Lance Archer in Action

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dark. A episode. The show will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The for tonight features a 16-match lineup, with bouts featuring Matt Hardy, Team Taz, SCU, and more. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark:

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Vary Morales & Spencer Slade

* Matt Sydal vs. Luther

* Aaron Solow vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Kit Sackett & Hayden Backlund

* Nyla Rose vs. Leila Grey

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Jay Lyon & Midas Black

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds

* Britt Baker vs. Shawna Reed

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. KiLynn King

* Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Prince Kai & Will Allday

* Matt Hardy vs. Ken Broadway

* Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, & Billy Gunn) vs. Andrew Palace, Stone Rockwell, & Mike Magnum

* Red Velvet & Big Swole vs. Amber Nova & Queen Aminata

* Lance Archer vs. Cole Karter

* Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) vs. Carlie Bravo & Dean Alexander

* Colt Cabana vs. Jake Manning

The Gang is in full effect tomorrow night. Watch Starks n Cage do work. #AEWDark #TeamTaz pic.twitter.com/hbPAPvbkxn — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) April 13, 2021

Tomorrow night on #AEWDark Gonna beat @FuegoDelSol so bad he’s gonna beg @BurgerKing to take him back. pic.twitter.com/06GTcqmzcZ — Aaron Solow (@aaronsolow) April 13, 2021