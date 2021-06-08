wrestling / News

AEW Dark Preview: Tay Conti vs. Natalia Markova, 14 Matches Set

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Natalia Markova vs. Tay Conti

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Aaron Solow (w/ QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto) vs. Sonny Kiss
* Big Swole & KiLynn King (w/ Red Velvet) vs. Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)
* Lance Archer vs. Zicky Dice
* Dark Order (Preston “10” Vance, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana) vs. Justin Law, Dan Barry & Kit Sackett
* Abadon vs. Willow Nightingale
* Tay Conti (w/ Brodie Jr.) vs. Natalia Markova
* Marko Stunt (w/ Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Ariel Dominguez
* QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) vs. Bear Bronson
* Cezar Bononi (w/ JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. Cyrus
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. JP & Tommy Daily
* Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Missa Kate
* Angelico (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Matthew Justice
* Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Dante Martin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading