AEW Dark Preview: Tay Conti vs. Natalia Markova, 14 Matches Set

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Aaron Solow (w/ QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto) vs. Sonny Kiss

* Big Swole & KiLynn King (w/ Red Velvet) vs. Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)

* Lance Archer vs. Zicky Dice

* Dark Order (Preston “10” Vance, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana) vs. Justin Law, Dan Barry & Kit Sackett

* Abadon vs. Willow Nightingale

* Tay Conti (w/ Brodie Jr.) vs. Natalia Markova

* Marko Stunt (w/ Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Ariel Dominguez

* QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) vs. Bear Bronson

* Cezar Bononi (w/ JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. Cyrus

* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. JP & Tommy Daily

* Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Missa Kate

* Angelico (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Matthew Justice

* Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Dante Martin