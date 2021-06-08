wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview: Tay Conti vs. Natalia Markova, 14 Matches Set
– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Aaron Solow (w/ QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto) vs. Sonny Kiss
* Big Swole & KiLynn King (w/ Red Velvet) vs. Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)
* Lance Archer vs. Zicky Dice
* Dark Order (Preston “10” Vance, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana) vs. Justin Law, Dan Barry & Kit Sackett
* Abadon vs. Willow Nightingale
* Tay Conti (w/ Brodie Jr.) vs. Natalia Markova
* Marko Stunt (w/ Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Ariel Dominguez
* QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) vs. Bear Bronson
* Cezar Bononi (w/ JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon vs. Cyrus
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. JP & Tommy Daily
* Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Missa Kate
* Angelico (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Matthew Justice
* Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Dante Martin
#AEWDark airs TOMORROW NIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/bYIyuAIUGa
– @MattSydal vs #DanteMartin (@lucha_angel1)
– @RealNMarkova vs @TayConti_ w/ #NegativeOne
– @AngelicoAAA w/ @MATTHARDYBRAND vs @ThrashJustice
– @thunderrosa22 vs @themeganbayne pic.twitter.com/w6HEBdMrV6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2021
Tonight. @AEW Dark
I plan on winning so go to Vegas and place your bets. #AEW #aewdark pic.twitter.com/jo6WUblWIc
— Dan Barry (@thedanbarry) June 8, 2021
