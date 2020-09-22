wrestling / News

AEW Dark Programming Reminder for Tonight, Late Night Dynamite Preview

September 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tuesday Sept. 22

As noted, AEW Dark is back for a new episode tonight. The episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s card will feature 11 matches. Here’s the lineup:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf
* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia
* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King
* The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu
* Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis
* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs
* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold

– Also set for later tonight, it will be a special late night edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode will debut on TNT at 10:00 pm EST or immediately following the NBA playoffs game. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay
* Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter
* Chris Jericho on commentary

