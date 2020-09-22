wrestling / News
AEW Dark Programming Reminder for Tonight, Late Night Dynamite Preview
– As noted, AEW Dark is back for a new episode tonight. The episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s card will feature 11 matches. Here’s the lineup:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf
* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia
* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King
* The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu
* Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis
* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs
* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold
We have ELEVEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/ZGMgEJ55GA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 20, 2020
– Also set for later tonight, it will be a special late night edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode will debut on TNT at 10:00 pm EST or immediately following the NBA playoffs game. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay
* Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter
* Chris Jericho on commentary
.@findevan makes his #AEW return to face a man he came eye to third eye with during the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in @Perfec10n.
Watch Late Night Dynamite TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 10pm EST or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/vRANGR0KLh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 22, 2020
Tomorrow night these two go head to head and with the Dark Order involved who knows what's in store pic.twitter.com/fwhhDyjzOv
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 21, 2020
On this special Late Night Dynamite, Le Champion @IAmJericho will be calling the action as he returns to the commentary desk!
Watch Late Night Dynamite TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 10pm EST, or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/zg57TFZSTa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 21, 2020
