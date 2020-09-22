AEW Dark Programming Reminder for Tonight, Late Night Dynamite Preview

– As noted, AEW Dark is back for a new episode tonight. The episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s card will feature 11 matches. Here’s the lineup:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf

* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia

* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King

* The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley

* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu

* Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis

* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs

* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson

* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold

We have ELEVEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!

Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/ZGMgEJ55GA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 20, 2020

– Also set for later tonight, it will be a special late night edition of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode will debut on TNT at 10:00 pm EST or immediately following the NBA playoffs game. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay

* Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter

* Chris Jericho on commentary

.@findevan makes his #AEW return to face a man he came eye to third eye with during the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in @Perfec10n. Watch Late Night Dynamite TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTDrama at the special time of 10pm EST or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/vRANGR0KLh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 22, 2020

Tomorrow night these two go head to head and with the Dark Order involved who knows what's in store pic.twitter.com/fwhhDyjzOv — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 21, 2020