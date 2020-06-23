Programming Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Orange Cassidy, Shawn Spears, Brian Cage in Action

– As previously noted, a new episode of AEW Dark will debut later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The new episode premieres at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup, featuring nine matches, for tonight:

* Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express

* Brian Cage with Taz vs. Robert Anthony

* Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates

* Lance Archer with Jake Roberts vs. Griff Garrison

* Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson

* Mel vs. KiLynn King

* SCU vs. Musa and David Ali

* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Pineapple Pete