Programming Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Orange Cassidy, Shawn Spears, Brian Cage in Action
– As previously noted, a new episode of AEW Dark will debut later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The new episode premieres at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup, featuring nine matches, for tonight:
* Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster vs. Jurassic Express
* Brian Cage with Taz vs. Robert Anthony
* Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates
* Lance Archer with Jake Roberts vs. Griff Garrison
* Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson
* Mel vs. KiLynn King
* SCU vs. Musa and David Ali
* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Pineapple Pete
Nine stacked matches are ready for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night on #AEW Dark!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c on our Official YouTube channel at https://t.co/R0AnOlNwLr. pic.twitter.com/UyFUsxsTh1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020
