AEW Dark Programming Reminder for Tonight: Fatal 4-Way, Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss

October 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, AEW Dark returns later tonight 14 new matches. The show will debut later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full AEW Dark card:

* Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy
* Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu vs. Dark Order “3”, “4”, and “10”
* Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto
* Red Velvet vs. Elayna Black
* Colt Cabana vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon
* Wardlow vs. Elijah Dean
* Ricky Starks vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Joey Janela vs. D3
* Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black
* The Lucha Brothers vs. Lee Johnson and Cesar Bononi
* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King
* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Ryzin and Maxx Stardom
* Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss

