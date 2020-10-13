wrestling / News
AEW Dark Programming Reminder for Tonight: Fatal 4-Way, Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss
– As previously reported, AEW Dark returns later tonight 14 new matches. The show will debut later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full AEW Dark card:
* Evil Uno vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy
* Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu vs. Dark Order “3”, “4”, and “10”
* Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto
* Red Velvet vs. Elayna Black
* Colt Cabana vs. Griff Garrison
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon
* Wardlow vs. Elijah Dean
* Ricky Starks vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Joey Janela vs. D3
* Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black
* The Lucha Brothers vs. Lee Johnson and Cesar Bononi
* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King
* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Ryzin and Maxx Stardom
* Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss
We have FOURTEEN stacked matches for you TOMORROW NIGHT on @TheAEWDark!
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/tRbKrtzRnI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Exchange At The Collective
- Eric Bischoff Reveals He Shot Content For Next Season of Dark Side of the Ring
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Decision To Do The Self-Destruction Of The Ultimate Warrior DVD, Whether He Regrets It
- Chris Jericho Recalls Decision To Leave WWE, How NJPW Reignited His Love Of Wrestling, Why He May Be Retired Without AEW