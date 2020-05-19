wrestling / News
AEW Dark Reminder for Tonight: Hikaru Shida, Private Party, Sammy Guevara in Action
May 19, 2020 | Posted by
– As noted, AEW previously announced the full lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will debut on later tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.
As promised by company President Tony Khan, AEW is delivering another “Double Dark” episode tonight. Here’s the lineup:
* Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida
* Clutch Adams vs. QT Marshall
* Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt
* Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford vs. Musa and Lee Johnson
* Shawn Dean vs. Fenix
* Jon Cruz vs. Luther
* Private Party vs. Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed
* Alan Angels vs. Sammy Guevara
* Serpentico vs. Darby Allin
More Trending Stories
- Martha Hart on WWE Continuing Over The Edge After Owen’s Death, Says She’s Forgiven Everyone
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It