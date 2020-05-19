wrestling / News

AEW Dark Reminder for Tonight: Hikaru Shida, Private Party, Sammy Guevara in Action

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– As noted, AEW previously announced the full lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will debut on later tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. 

As promised by company President Tony Khan, AEW is delivering another “Double Dark” episode tonight. Here’s the lineup:

* Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida
* Clutch Adams vs. QT Marshall
* Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt
* Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford vs. Musa and Lee Johnson
* Shawn Dean vs. Fenix
* Jon Cruz vs. Luther
* Private Party vs. Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed
* Alan Angels vs. Sammy Guevara
* Serpentico vs. Darby Allin

AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

