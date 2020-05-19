AEW Dark Reminder for Tonight: Hikaru Shida, Private Party, Sammy Guevara in Action

– As noted, AEW previously announced the full lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will debut on later tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.

As promised by company President Tony Khan, AEW is delivering another “Double Dark” episode tonight. Here’s the lineup:

* Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida

* Clutch Adams vs. QT Marshall

* Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt

* Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford vs. Musa and Lee Johnson

* Shawn Dean vs. Fenix

* Jon Cruz vs. Luther

* Private Party vs. Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed

* Alan Angels vs. Sammy Guevara

* Serpentico vs. Darby Allin